Short Interest in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Expands By 21.7%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,220,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 10,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $13,287,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,364,534.20. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,449,792 shares of company stock worth $190,786,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,728,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,838 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.75. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

