Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

