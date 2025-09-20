GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Update

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,680,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 16,016 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $64,864.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 202.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of GDRX opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.72 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDRX

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.