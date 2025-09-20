Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Increases By 19.6%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 585,400 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flux Power by 14.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 388,889 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 481,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 110,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.57. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.