COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Director Lisa Trimberger Sells 4,896 Shares

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) Director Lisa Trimberger sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $150,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,216.64. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CDP opened at $30.37 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

