COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Director Lisa Trimberger Sells 4,896 Shares

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Trimberger sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $150,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,216.64. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CDP opened at $30.37 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COPT Defense Properties

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.