Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert Kauffman Sells 17,622 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Kauffman sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $219,570.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,221,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,218,506.94. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $12.76 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.15 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGTY. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
