Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert Kauffman Sells 17,622 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Kauffman sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $219,570.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,221,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,218,506.94. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $12.76 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.15 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Hagerty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 2,374.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGTY. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

