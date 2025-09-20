EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 15,069 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $178,567.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,133,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,833,088.90. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,131 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $48,993.66.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,079 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $45,399.27.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 20,421 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $229,327.83.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,361 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $25,262.70.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 22,139 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $233,345.06.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,068 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $122,610.88.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,432 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $125,438.88.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,639 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $140,545.68.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,861 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $135,096.79.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,753 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $54,326.79.

EverCommerce Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -98.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.06. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 547,712 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVCM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

