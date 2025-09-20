Carla Gatzke Sells 9,944 Shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Carla Gatzke sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $229,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 721,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,648,721.24. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Daktronics Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Daktronics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on DAKT. Zacks Research raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Daktronics
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daktronics
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.