Carla Gatzke Sells 9,944 Shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Carla Gatzke sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $229,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 721,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,648,721.24. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daktronics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAKT. Zacks Research raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

