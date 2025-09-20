World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $167,330.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $167,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,454.95. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
World Acceptance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $172.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.13. World Acceptance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The company has a market capitalization of $938.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.83 and a quick ratio of 17.83.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $132.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
