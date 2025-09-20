World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $167,330.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $167,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,454.95. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $172.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.13. World Acceptance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The company has a market capitalization of $938.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.83 and a quick ratio of 17.83.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $132.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 103.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 22.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

