Derek Andersen Sells 33,871 Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $256,064.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,109,581 shares in the company, valued at $23,508,432.36. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $437,126.22.

Snap Trading Down 3.2%

SNAP opened at $8.17 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

