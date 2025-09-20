Insider Selling: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells 37,008 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $286,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 695,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,450.75. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Wednesday, July 9th, Manish Sarin sold 174,749 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,584,973.43.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Manish Sarin sold 600 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $5,400.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Manish Sarin sold 24,468 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $220,212.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 541.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2,480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.