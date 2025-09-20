Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 5,367 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 5,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $245,915.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 284,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,033.54. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $4,408,000.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,149,250.00.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.12. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. CWM LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

