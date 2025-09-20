Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 5,367 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 5,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $245,915.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 284,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,033.54. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 11th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $4,408,000.00.
- On Monday, September 15th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,149,250.00.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.12. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. CWM LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
