Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 1,596 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 247,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.48 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

