1,768 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF $JULT Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Price Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $43.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

