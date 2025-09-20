Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,586,000 after purchasing an additional 736,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $529,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $165.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

