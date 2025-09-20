2,677 Shares in iShares Gold Trust $IAU Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $69.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.