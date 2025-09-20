Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 19,844 MFS Multimarket Income Trust $MMT

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 609,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 243,267 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,539 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

