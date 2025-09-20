Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January $NJAN

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.09% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 10.7%

NJAN opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.92 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.