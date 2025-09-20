Triangle Securities Wealth Management Invests $228,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

DFSV opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

