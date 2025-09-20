990 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Prologis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $2,120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

