Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Klaviyo by 227.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Klaviyo by 217.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $127,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,155 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $353,278.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 675,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,403,631.11. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,077,413 shares of company stock worth $161,623,703. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KVYO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Klaviyo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Klaviyo to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.