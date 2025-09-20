Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $205,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 256,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 137,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.2% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 78,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.1% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

QLD opened at $136.72 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $137.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

