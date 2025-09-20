Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys Shares of 840 Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 728,942 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after purchasing an additional 654,766 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.7%

MAR opened at $268.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

