Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellanova $K

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of K opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,031,263 shares of company stock worth $82,079,367. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.