Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,271.04. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

