Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 808 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

