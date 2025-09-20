Insider Selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $297,407.06 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Scott Lovett sold 34,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $297,407.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,130,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,139.49. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fastly Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth $800,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fastly by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.