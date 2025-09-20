Joel Edwards Sells 4,000 Shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CFO Joel Edwards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,477.30. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CCB. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price target on Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after acquiring an additional 417,767 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after acquiring an additional 359,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after acquiring an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 594,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 196,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 216,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

