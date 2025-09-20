Kevin Feeley Sells 3,728 Shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $452,840.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,469.85. This trade represents a 29.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 378 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $47,556.18.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Kevin Feeley sold 1,344 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $122,465.28.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $129.60 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,592.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.93.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 37.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,595,000 after purchasing an additional 442,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 164.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 589,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after purchasing an additional 366,711 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 28.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 586,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

