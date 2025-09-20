Kevin Feeley Sells 3,728 Shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $452,840.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,469.85. This trade represents a 29.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 378 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total transaction of $47,556.18.
  • On Tuesday, July 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28.
  • On Wednesday, July 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 1st, Kevin Feeley sold 1,344 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $122,465.28.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $129.60 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,592.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.93.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 37.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,595,000 after purchasing an additional 442,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 164.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 589,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after purchasing an additional 366,711 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 28.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 586,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

