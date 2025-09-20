IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Insider Sells $338,733.85 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 8,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $338,733.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,369.80. This represents a 66.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bruce Neil Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IBEX alerts:

On Tuesday, August 26th, Bruce Neil Dawson sold 350 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $10,195.50.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $40.94 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $544.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 510,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.