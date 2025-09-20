Insider Selling: Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 7,692 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin O sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $558,208.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,123,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,985.53. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PCOR stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

