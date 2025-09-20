Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Director Sells $543,200.00 in Stock

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Fagenson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $543,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,000. This trade represents a 41.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 26.8%

Quantum Computing stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 3.88. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QUBT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after buying an additional 1,416,928 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after buying an additional 1,004,675 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $7,084,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,035,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

