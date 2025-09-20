Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 94 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2%

LLY opened at $753.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $771.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $939.86. The company has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.