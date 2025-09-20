Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $753.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $738.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $939.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

