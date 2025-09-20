Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $753.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $939.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.89. The stock has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

