iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.40 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3876 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

