Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $208,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,018,000 after buying an additional 290,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 943,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,436. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

