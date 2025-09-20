CWC Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 339 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $666.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $667.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $644.05 and its 200 day moving average is $599.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.