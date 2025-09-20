Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $324.10 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $330.18. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.49.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.