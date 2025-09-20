Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

