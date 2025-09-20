Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.8261.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.
In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
