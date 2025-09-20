TD Cowen Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $233.62 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average is $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,024 shares of company stock worth $76,664,934. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

