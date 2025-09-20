Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 2,912.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $153,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,198.20. This trade represents a 45.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

