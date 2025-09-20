EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,931 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

