Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,324 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,243,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

