Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Receives $96.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $86.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

