Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.8750.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $93.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2,463.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 33,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Thor Industries by 174.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 135.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

