Trust Point Inc. Buys 2,957 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

