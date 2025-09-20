28,317 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 512,571 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,255,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 241.8% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 237,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 167,904 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 644,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 111,754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

