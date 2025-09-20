Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.